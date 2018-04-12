Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,736.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $667.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.05 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.53%. research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, Director Green Edith Kelly sold 6,873 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $511,419.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,800 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

