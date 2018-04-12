Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.07.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $238.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17,517.52, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $223.99 and a fifty-two week high of $286.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director William Henry Runge III acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $250.87 per share, with a total value of $125,435.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chistopher Wellborn sold 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $2,194,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,595 shares of company stock valued at $8,603,365 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vident-investment-advisory-llc-invests-357000-in-mohawk-industries-mhk-updated-updated.html.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.