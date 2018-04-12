Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,821 Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86,307.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Salesforce.com to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Group raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce.com from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 6,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.82 per share, with a total value of $766,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,873.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $598,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,437 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,521. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

