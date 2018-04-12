Vince (VNCE) Announces Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $11.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 120.03% and a negative net margin of 68.01%.

VNCE stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,491. Vince has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 960.33.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 352,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Vince worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the design, merchandise, and sale of various luxury brand products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denims, pants, tanks, T-shirts, handbags, and outerwear under the Vince brand; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, outerwear, and leather jackets under the Vince brand.

