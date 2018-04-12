Vincent Duhamel Purchases 23,900 Shares of Fiera Capital (FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) insider Vincent Duhamel acquired 23,900 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$257,881.00.

Vincent Duhamel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Vincent Duhamel acquired 35,800 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.79 per share, with a total value of C$386,282.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Vincent Duhamel acquired 40,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.10 per share, with a total value of C$444,000.00.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.87 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vincent-duhamel-purchases-23900-shares-of-fiera-capital-fsz-stock.html.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.