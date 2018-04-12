Vinci (DG) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €93.00 ($114.81) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DG. HSBC set a €91.00 ($112.35) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Societe Generale set a €95.40 ($117.78) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS set a €93.50 ($115.43) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.40 ($114.07).

DG stock traded up €0.72 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €82.08 ($101.33). The company had a trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($85.85) and a one year high of €88.80 ($109.63).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

