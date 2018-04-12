Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VM)

Virgin Money UK (LON:VM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Virgin Money UK to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.79 ($4.69).

Shares of VM traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 262.36 ($3.71). 185,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 250.20 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.60 ($4.80).

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 83,004 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.70), for a total value of £217,470.48 ($307,378.77). Also, insider Mark Parker sold 42,436 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.66), for a total value of £109,909.24 ($155,348.75).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc engages in the retail banking business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers current accounts; savings accounts, including cash individual savings accounts (ISAs), easy access accounts, fixed term accounts, limited access accounts, and children's accounts; first time buyer, buy-to-let, remortgaging, and moving home mortgages; balance and money transfer, purchase, and other credit cards, as well as money prepaid cards; life, pet, travel, and home insurance; and personal, children, and workplace pensions, as well as other pensions and retirement products.

