Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $52,750.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,922.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,843 shares of company stock worth $10,393,337 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

NUS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 507,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,964.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $76.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.39 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

