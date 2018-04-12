iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (SHV) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,316,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,371,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,389,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth $16,209,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 425,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,938,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,484,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,238. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $110.41.

iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

