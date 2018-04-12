Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,551,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,154,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,995,000 after buying an additional 1,059,760 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 708,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 671,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,003,000 after buying an additional 602,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 1,219,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,107. The company has a market cap of $4,098.92, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.51. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $721.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.70 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. UBS lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

