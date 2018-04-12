Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,294 LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LKQ by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,508,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,439 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,793,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 1,259,782 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,113,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,634,000 after buying an additional 760,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 719,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,293,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 433,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 1,182,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,297. The company has a market cap of $11,805.83, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.89.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

In related news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,405 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

