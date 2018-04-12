Virtu Financial LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Student Transportation Inc (STB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Student Transportation by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,806,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Student Transportation by 2,057.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,343,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,548 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Student Transportation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,305,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Student Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 939,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Student Transportation by 74.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Student Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Student Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Student Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Student Transportation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

NASDAQ STB opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Student Transportation Inc has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.40 million. Student Transportation had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.61%. analysts predict that Student Transportation Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Student Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 628.57%.

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales.

