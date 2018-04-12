11,848 Shares in La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in La Quinta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in La Quinta by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in La Quinta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in La Quinta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. 1,440,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,231.84, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.74. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.41 million. La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of La Quinta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of La Quinta to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Quinta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

La Quinta Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

