Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit (NYSEARCA:BLHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0961 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BLHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 10,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,352. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

