Visa (V) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.19.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. 1,565,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $248,748.05, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,217,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 63,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

