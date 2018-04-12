Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Visa (V)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.08. The stock had a trading volume of 878,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $248,748.05, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

