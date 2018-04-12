Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vital Therapies (VTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, “Vital Therapies, Inc. is a biotherapeutic company. It is focused on developing a cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute liver failure. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, and China. Vital Therapies, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTL. ValuEngine cut Vital Therapies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vital Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTL traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,699. Vital Therapies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 4.26.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Therapies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vital Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vital Therapies by 1,985.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vital-therapies-vtl-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Vital Therapies

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patient's own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Therapies (VTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.