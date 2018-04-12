Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 667,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,326 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of Vitamin Shoppe worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 58,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 473,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.24 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi-position-boosted-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.