Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 10,271 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $33,380.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 71,645 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $232,846.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,900.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,054 shares of company stock worth $1,646,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vivint Solar by 191.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 209,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vivint Solar by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivint Solar stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.10, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Vivint Solar has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 78.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. research analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/vivint-solar-inc-vslr-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.