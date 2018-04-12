VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $888,614.00 and $10,575.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00006969 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.06075570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $712.39 or 0.09252580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.01591270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.02392080 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00198693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.02675900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00575477 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO (VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 2,476,110 coins and its circulating supply is 1,656,110 coins. The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocrypto.com. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto.

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.