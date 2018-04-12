Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vivus earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.9289651901958 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of VVUS stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Vivus has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -24.71, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Vivus (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Vivus had a negative net margin of 46.67% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Vivus will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vivus

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

