VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,513 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,983 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $122.15. 1,567,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $49,159.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

