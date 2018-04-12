Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vocera Communications earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.0175075427635 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.97 and a beta of -0.20.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.78.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 18,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $556,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $78,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,137.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,946. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

