UBS Analysts Give Volkswagen Group (VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective by investment analysts at UBS in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($246.91) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €250.00 ($308.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($240.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €206.00 ($254.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €2.80 ($3.46) on Wednesday, reaching €175.96 ($217.23). 1,270,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($237.41).

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/volkswagen-group-vow3-given-a-210-00-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated.html.

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

