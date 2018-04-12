JPMorgan Chase set a €213.00 ($262.96) price objective on Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($222.22) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs set a €210.00 ($259.26) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €190.00 ($234.57) price target on Volkswagen Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on Volkswagen Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €191.64 ($236.59).

VOW3 stock traded up €3.44 ($4.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €176.60 ($218.02). The company had a trading volume of 2,089,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen Group has a one year low of €124.75 ($154.01) and a one year high of €192.30 ($237.41).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€213.00” Price Target for Volkswagen Group (ETR:VOW3)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/volkswagen-vow3-pt-set-at-213-00-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

Volkswagen Group Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

