Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.18) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($3.04) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.20 ($3.21).

LON:FAN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 199 ($2.81). 24,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 172 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($3.17).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/volution-group-fan-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated-updated.html.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.