ING Risk Managed Natural (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

ING Risk Managed Natural has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IRR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. ING Risk Managed Natural has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ING Risk Managed Natural (NYSE:IRR) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/voya-natural-resources-equity-income-fnd-irr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-16-on-april-16th-updated-updated.html.

About ING Risk Managed Natural

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing approximately 80% of its managed assets in the equity securities of, or derivatives linked to the equity securities of, companies that are primarily engaged in owning or developing energy, other natural resources and basic materials, or supplying goods and services to such companies (Natural Resources Companies).

