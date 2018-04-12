W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.10 Million Position in Bank of America (BAC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,572,000 after buying an additional 5,720,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,645,000 after buying an additional 4,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,789,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,840,000 after buying an additional 4,243,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Instinet dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312,227.69, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

