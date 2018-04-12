BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace and from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

W. R. Grace and stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,180.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. W. R. Grace and has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.84 million. W. R. Grace and had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that W. R. Grace and will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $248,529.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,998.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred E. Festa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,634,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 268,935 shares in the company, valued at $17,582,970.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,225. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,969,000 after buying an additional 115,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,644,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace and by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W. R. Grace and

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

