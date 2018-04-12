Wagerr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,393.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $30.27 million and $71,393.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00163908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00019764 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. The current Wagerr token is a transitionary token issued on the Waves Platform. It's a provisionary token that can be exchanged freely on the Waves decentralized exchange before the Wagerr mainnet launches. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

