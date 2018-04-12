Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

WBA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 727,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,171. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $61.74 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,228.60, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

