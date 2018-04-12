Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY18 guidance to $5.85-6.05 EPS.

WBA stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62,326.18, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.07 per share, with a total value of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,182,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,284,000 after buying an additional 96,552 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,547,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $548,117,000 after buying an additional 748,442 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 7,373,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $535,470,000 after buying an additional 1,785,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $512,893,000 after buying an additional 735,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,533,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $474,466,000 after buying an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

