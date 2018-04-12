Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $296.96 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152,445 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.10% of Walmart worth $296,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,028,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,289,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 46,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

NYSE WMT opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $256,097.92, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

