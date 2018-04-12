Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,855 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 40,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.80 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149,916.50, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

