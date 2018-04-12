Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Disney's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Disney is acquiring majority of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets, which includes its Film and Television studios accompanied by cable and international TV businesses. The deal provides a bout of fresh air to Disney, which for quite some time now has been jostling in the fast changing media landscape. The addition of Fox's rich library of movies and TV series would greatly enhance Disney’s prospects in the streaming service. The company's long list of franchises continue to reap hefty box-office revenues. Moreover, the upcoming launch of its multi-sport streaming service, ESPN Plus, is a tailwind. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149,916.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $96.20 and a 52-week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 132,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,270,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

