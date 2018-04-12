K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €24.60 ($30.37) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS set a €18.80 ($23.21) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($28.40) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.95 ($28.34).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €23.87 ($29.47) on Wednesday. K&S has a 52-week low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of €24.74 ($30.54).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

