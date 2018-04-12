Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.42.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 61.78% and a net margin of 38.92%. equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $6.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.53%.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 50,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,621,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,965. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $257,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

