Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Washington Federal worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 target price on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 1,532,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,919. The company has a market cap of $2,940.30, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

