Warburg Research Reiterates €66.70 Price Target for WashTec (ETR:WSU)

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €66.70 ($82.35) price target from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

WSU stock traded up €2.10 ($2.59) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €77.80 ($96.05). The stock had a trading volume of 12,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,458. WashTec has a 1-year low of €53.33 ($65.84) and a 1-year high of €83.60 ($103.21).

About WashTec

WashTec AG, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle washing solutions in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of wash systems with conventional brushes, rollovers, wash tunnel conveyor systems, cloth washers, and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

