Waves Community Token (CRYPTO:WCT) Market Cap Reaches $9.26 Million

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00012069 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Waves Decentralized Exchange, COSS and Cryptomate. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $15,890.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00806588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012985 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00161758 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057888 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,969,597 coins. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitcoin Indonesia, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kuna, Bittrex, Exrates, Coinrail, Liqui, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Binance. It is not possible to buy Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waves Community Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.