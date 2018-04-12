WavesGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $305,785.00 (CRYPTO:WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One WavesGo token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last seven days, WavesGo has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a market cap of $305,785.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00828893 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012755 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00160752 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s total supply is 9,312,372 tokens. The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

