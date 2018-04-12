We Are One Seven LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tuesday Morning Co. (TUES)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.10% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TUES. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 281.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TUES opened at $3.95 on Thursday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $183.67, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $333.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.25 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. Tuesday Morning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TUES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Tuesday Morning in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation is an off-price retailer. The Company specializes in selling discounted, upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods and famous-maker gifts. The Company operated 751 stores in 40 states in the United States, as of June 30, 2016. The Company offers products in a range of categories, such as home decor, furniture, bed and bath, kitchen, toys, crafts, pets and seasonal goods.

