2,329 Shares in CBS Co. (CBS) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,329 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of CBS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,544 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of CBS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,044 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBS by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBS by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBS Co. has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,226.70, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. CBS’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other CBS news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $144,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,285,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $5,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,448 shares in the company, valued at $57,383,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CBS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $70.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

