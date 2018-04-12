We Are One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:FV)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:FV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI accounts for approximately 1.3% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,348,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 199,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,620. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

