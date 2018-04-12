We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,853 PayPal (PYPL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 47,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,284,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 9,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $729,127.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,413 shares of company stock worth $17,321,428. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nomura raised shares of PayPal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

PYPL stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90,240.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. PayPal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 1,853 PayPal (PYPL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/we-are-one-seven-llc-purchases-shares-of-1853-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl-updated-updated.html.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.