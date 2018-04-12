We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Multi-Color Co. (LABL)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LABL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Multi-Color in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the third quarter worth $154,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Multi-Color during the third quarter worth $233,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ari J. Benacerraf purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.20 per share, with a total value of $260,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver Apel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.68 per share, with a total value of $73,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,348. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

LABL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Hilliard Lyons raised Multi-Color from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Multi-Color from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Multi-Color currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ LABL opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Multi-Color Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,339.00, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Multi-Color had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Multi-Color Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Multi-Color Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; shrink sleeve labels; cut and stack glue-applied labels comprising peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films; and promotional products, such as scratch-off coupons, static-clings, and tags.

