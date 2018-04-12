Wealthfront Inc. Buys 9,772 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,527,089. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $256,097.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

