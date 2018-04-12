WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $1.44 Million in JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) Stock

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF (BATS:JPHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of BATS JPHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined HY ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th.

