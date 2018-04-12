WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,810,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,702,000 after buying an additional 848,098 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,151,000 after buying an additional 328,864 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 307,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 247,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 1,427,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $76.47 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,599.28, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Dover news, SVP Patrick Burns purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.51 per share, with a total value of $49,730.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,611.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares in the company, valued at $463,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/wealthplan-partners-llc-raises-position-in-dover-corp-dov-updated-updated-updated.html.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.