Jefferies Group Downgrades Weatherford International (WFT) to Neutral

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a $2.08 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.86. Jefferies Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weatherford International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NYSE WFT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,373,695. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 114.20%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $25,745.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 232,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,371.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 17,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $77,820.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 238,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,226 shares of company stock worth $165,523. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 450.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/weatherford-international-wft-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-jefferies-group-updated.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates its business through the following business groups: Formation Evaluation & Well Construction, Completion & Production and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation & Well Construction business group offers services such as controlled-pressure drilling and testing, drilling, tubular running, drilling tools, integrated drilling, wireline services, re-entry and fishing, cementing, liner systems, integrated laboratory services and surface logging.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.